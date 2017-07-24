Georgia’s John Lewis supports Stacey Abrams’ bid to become 1st female African-American governor

By Published:

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis is endorsing the woman seeking to become the nation’s first female African-American governor.

Lewis announced Monday that he’ll back Stacey Abrams in the Georgia governor’s race. Abrams, House Democrats’ minority leader until recently, has built a national network largely based on work to boost voter registration among minorities.

Lewis said she’s the most experienced candidate and electing her would make Georgia “a model for our nation.”

Four Republicans and two Democrats are in the 2018 race to replace term-limited Gov. Nathan Deal, a Republican.

Abrams first must win a primary against state Rep. Stacey Evans of Smyrna. Evans rolled out a key endorsement of her own this summer from Roy Barnes, the last Democrat to hold the Georgia governor’s office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s