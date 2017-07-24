Free Medicaid, SNAP, PeachCare enrollment for kids available in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Free in-person, enrollment and renewal assistance for child health insurance is available Tuesday evening at the Hinesville Library.

From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. assistance with Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, Pregnancy Medicaid, and other public benefits (SNAP and CAPS) will be offered.

Officials ask that you arrive at the 236 West Memorial Drive address no later than 7:30 p.m. You will be asked to provide a government-issued ID and income verification.

Eligibility for public benefit programs is based on income and family size.

Check your eligibility here.

If you are unable to come to the event tonight, you may contact Campaign for Healthy Kids Enrollment Specialist, Yahira Heraldez (bilingual – Spanish) at 912-661-1290 to schedule an appointment.

For more information on the Campaign for Healthy Kids, call 912-661-3040 or visit www.coastalcampaign.org.

This event is free and open to the public. It will be available the 4th Tuesday of each month.