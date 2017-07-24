Effingham County’s Ready2Connect hosts 5th annual ‘Back2School Blowout’

The new school year is right around the corner– but for many parents struggling to make ends meet, it can be a bit challenging.

That’s where Ready2Connect, Inc. comes in.

Tuesday, July 25, the non-profit will host its 5th annual Back 2 School Blowout.

Ready2CONNECT, Inc. is a Career & Empowerment Center for families facing unemployment and underemployment in Effingham and West Chatham counties

The event will take place at Effingham County High School from 4pm to 7pm and will include FREE haircuts for students, access to immunization records, Medicaid Enrollment, Free & Reduced Lunch Registration, FREE book bags-while supplies last- and much more.

Click here for more information, or call Destiny Bradshaw at: 912-826-5300 ext. 116.