Downtown Neighborhood Association hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’ today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Downtown Neighborhood Association (DNA) invites neighbors to join them for a cup of coffee and informal conversation with officers and officials from the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Downtown Precinct. Coffee provided by the DNA.

The event takes place today, July 24, from 8:30-11 a.m. at Savannah Coffee Roasters, 215 W. Liberty Street.

Captain Joy Gellatly and Crime Prevention Officer Marvin Williams will be in attendance along with other SCMPD Officers.

Coffee with a Cop has been hosted in all 50 states and four countries and helps community members and police discuss relevant issues and find common ground. It brings police officers and the citizens they serve together – over a cup of coffee – to discuss issues and learn more about each other.

DNA’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in Savannah’s Historic Landmark District, protect Savannah’s unique downtown environment, and advocate for public policies which support these objectives.