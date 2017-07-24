Child left hungry and alone while mom was out clubbing

MARIETTA, Ga. (WXIA) – A young girl knocked on her neighbor’s door Saturday evening asking for dinner while her mother was gone from their apartment.

“It was pretty obvious, she wanted help. She wanted us to do something about it,” James Fisher said of the girl, whose mother, Deborah Oats, was nowhere to be found.

After eating a plateful of spaghetti, Fisher said the 11-year-old girl was asleep on his couch by about 2 a.m.

Fed up with no sign of her mother, Fisher called the police, relaying what the girl had told him, which was that her mom was out “clubbing.”

After a call to police, he took the girl back to her neighboring apartment she shared with 52-year-old Oats.

Upon entering the apartment, a thick wall of humidity hit Fisher’s face, as he saw a “colony of roaches scattered throughout” the living room, kitchen, bedroom and across a broken air conditioner.

Fisher also witnessed a slew of fleas and ticks, attributed to the family’s dog and three cats, as well as a dirty mattress in the girl’s bedroom.

“The apartment was a wreck; it was horrible–like if you’ve ever seen an episode ‘Hoarders,’ almost like that,” Fisher recalled.

Marietta police eventually tracked Oats down at an address they say is known to be a drug area.

Oats is now in jail charged with child cruelty. The 11-year-old girl is in state custody.

