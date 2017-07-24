Bush’s Baked Beans issues voluntary recall notice

(WSAV) – Bush Brothers & Company issued a voluntary recall July 22 on three types of cans of Bush’s Baked Beans due to potentially defective side seams on the cans.

The recall involves 28-ounce cans of Bush’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans.

All of the products have a best-by date of June 2019 and no other products are affected.

“We urge you to dispose of these affected products immediately even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled,” Bush’s said in a statement.

No illnesses have been reported at this time, but the company is urging consumers with the recalled products to dispose of them, even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled.

The company also stated they are working with retailers to remove the affected products from their warehouses and shelves.