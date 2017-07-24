$1M Mega Millions ticket sold on Hilton Head Island

COLUMBIA, SC (WSAV) – A Hilton Head Island grocery store has sold a Mega Millions® ticket worth $1 million for Friday night’s drawing. Publix Super Markets #700 at 11 Palmetto Bay Rd. on Hilton Head Island is the lottery destination.

The ticket sold on Hilton Head Island matched all five white ball numbers drawn. For an extra $1, the ticket holder could have purchased the Megaplier® to see the prize multiplied to $4 million.

The numbers drawn for Mega Millions® on Friday, July 21 were: 18, 31, 36, 50, and 74 Megaball®: 10

Check your tickets!