1,000 Fort Stewart-area military children to receive backpacks & school supplies

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – Operation Homefront will distribute 1,000 backpacks and necessary school supplies to pre-registered military children Tuesday, July 25.

This event is a part of Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade, which has distributed more than a quarter million backpacks, accompanied with school supplies, since 2008.

Military families can visit the Newman Personal Fitness Center (215 W 6th Street, Building 439) in Fort Stewart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to receive a backpack and school supplies.

The national non-profit has already started distributing backpacks and school supplies nationwide this year. Soon, the organization will give away its 300,000th backpack.

