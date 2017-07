Statesboro — (WSAV)

Statesboro Police Detectives are searching for Dean Benemon. He was last seen in the area of East Georgia Regional Hospital on July 19.

They say Benemon has an altered mental status and health issues.

He’s 6 feet two inches, 210 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, black shorts, black sneakers and white socks.

If you see him, call police.