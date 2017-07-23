Savannah city leaders speak out on vote to end police merger

SAVANNAH, Ga. – In front of dozens attending the monthly N.A.A.C.P. meeting at the Asbury United Methodist Church on Sunday, leaders for the city of Savannah make clear of their opinions on Friday’s city council vote to dissolve the merger with Chatham County police.

“If it happens it will be a colossal failure on all of our parts,” Alderman Van Johnson said as he introduced key-note speaker Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez. Hernandez spoke on the vision of the city’s strategic plan but first spoke on “the elephant in the room.”

Hernandez echoed Johnson’s feeling but told WSAV he has mixed feelings about the vote but is choosing to move forward.

“This is the best thing for the city of Savannah. It gives us an opportunity to look inward and focus on the public safety and challenges and needs we have and the county can focus on the unincorporated area which is their responsibility,” he said.

In the crowd, Chatham County Commissioner Chester Ellis listened to Hernandez and agree with the disappointment of the vote but also told WSAV he disapproves of the Berkshire Study report numbers saying the county owes the city 7 million dollars in fee associated with the merger.

“We said correct the numbers and then let’s see what we owe,” Ellis said.

Ellis says, if needed, the county has the resources to have a county police department if the merger goes through in February. Hernandez says until then, and after, citizens in both the incorporated and unincorporated area of Savannah will receive police assistance if needed.

Ellis says he’s up for a peace talk for the sake of his constituents.

“Everybody need to talk a deep breath it would be horrible for the citizens of Savannah to suffer,” he said.