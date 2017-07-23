Possible act of self-defense in roommate stabbing

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Police say a Georgia man was stabbed to death by his roommate, who may have been acting in self-defense.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that a neighbor at the downtown Athens apartment complex heard the two roommates fighting around 4 p.m. on Friday and called police.

Public Information Officer Epifanio Rodriguez says Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers found one roommate had been stabbed.

The man was taken in an ambulance to a hospital but died.

Police say the other roommate was still there when officers arrived and later gave statements to police. Rodriguez says the roommate was not arrested and may have been acting in self-defense.

Names of the men were not released; Rodriguez said both were in their 20s and were not students at the nearby University of Georgia.