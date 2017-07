Savannah — (WSAV)

Metro Police arrested a man charged with robbing a local convenience store.

They say 27 year old Dennis Williams, Jr., was dressed in a blonde wig, and carrying a purse when he entered the Parker’s on Abercorn Street just before 2 a.m.

Police say he demanded cash and then got away.

Police later found him on Rogers Street.

Williams is facing one charge of armed robbery.