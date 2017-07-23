Metro police looking for 3 men after Savannah salon robbed

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Savannah Chatham Metro Police detectives are seeking the public’s assistance locating three men who robbed a barber shop at 38th Street and Skidaway Road Friday evening.

Two unknown black males with guns entered the barber shop about 7 p.m. Friday and demanded money from the customers and barbers. Multiple juveniles were in the business at the time of the incident. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the two suspects joined a third black male waiting outside in a white Chevrolet Malibu and fled the area.

One suspect was described as a lighter skinned black male, approximately 16-19 years old, who was wearing khaki shorts and a white tank top. Another was described as an older dark skinned black male who was about 500 lbs., 5-foot-10, and was wearing a dark colored hoodie, baseball cap, multicolored scarf, dark pants and gloves. The driver was described as a younger black male with an unknown clothing description.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect identities is asked to contact police.

A confidential tip line to investigators is open at (912) 525-3124. Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can also call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.