I scream, you scream, we all scream for Ice Cream

SAVANNAH,Ga., (WSAV) — What better way to cool down on this hot summer day than with some ice cream. National Vanilla Ice Cream Day is today.

Many ventured the streets of downtown Savannah to visit their favorite Ice Cream shop not only for Vanilla, but other flavors as well.

“It’s hot out. We wanted to cool off, step inside, and enjoy the air conditioning,” Janee Kelly who is visiting from Boston said.

Although Vanilla was the star today many chose other flavors. Not only did they leave with a cup or a cone but a sweet baked treat to go along with it.

“My favorite is cookies and cream. its a classic and I’ve loved it since I was a kid,” Samantha Hunt said.

However, some just couldn’t steer away from Vanilla.

“Vanilla is great its the basis of everything. I don’t feel like you can have ice cream without vanilla,” Kelly said.

If you haven’t had a chance, visit your local ice cream shop to grab a few scoops of Vanilla or whatever your favorite flavor may be.