Hundreds cools off with annual “Splash Fest”

SAVANNAH, Ga. – With temperatures feeling like the 100’s on Saturday, families flocked to the Savannah Children’s Museum for the fourth annual Splash Fest.

More than 300 took part in misting machines, water races, ice cream and the chance to learn about the importance of conservation of the local ecosystem.

Local turtles or horseshoe crabs were on-site for kids to touch and hear about their importance in protecting their backyard.

“It’s important because it’s good for them to learn about the environment and how to keep it clean and just have fun out in the sun,” Savannah Children’s Museum Operations Supervision Jessica Paterson said.

If you missed out on the fun, the museum plans to offer a Halloween themed ‘Frogwarts’ party in October.