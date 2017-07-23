8 found dead in trailer, police call it ‘horrific trafficking’

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – The Latest on several people found dead in the back of a tractor-trailer in a Walmart parking lot in Texas (all times local CT):

4:45 a.m.

Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a horrific human trafficking case.

Several other people have been taken to hospitals.

San Antonio police say a Walmart employee was approached in a parking lot by a person from the truck who was asking for water late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Police say the employee gave the person the water and then called them and when they arrived they found the eight people dead in the back of the trailer.

Police say they checked surveillance video, which shows vehicles had arrived and picked up other people from the tractor-trailer. They say they’re “looking at a human trafficking crime.”

Police say the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is involved in the investigation into what happened.

5:10 a.m.

The driver of a tractor-trailer in which eight people were found dead in a parking lot outside a Texas Walmart has been arrested.

Authorities haven’t released the identity of the driver.

San Antonio police say several other people from the tractor-trailer have been taken to hospitals. They say it’s a horrific human trafficking case.

Police say a Walmart employee was approached in the parking lot by a person from the truck who was asking for water late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Police say the employee gave the person the water and then called them and when they arrived they found the eight people dead in the back of the trailer.

5:40 a.m.

The temperature in San Antonio had been in the 90s just before eight people were found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart store.

Authorities say several other people were found alive in the truck, which didn’t have a working air conditioning system despite the blistering summer heat. Those people have been hospitalized.

Police say it’s a horrific human trafficking case and the driver has been arrested.

Police say a Walmart employee was approached in the parking lot by a person from the truck who was asking for water late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Police say the employee gave the person the water and called for help. They say responding officers found the people in the tractor-trailer.

The National Weather Service says the temperature in San Antonio hit 101 degrees just before 5 p.m. Saturday and didn’t dip below 90 degrees until after 10 p.m.

7 a.m.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood says the many injured survivors taken from the tractor-trailer parked outside a Walmart store were suffering in varying degrees from such injuries as heat stroke and dehydration.

Hood told journalists at the scene that paramedics and firefighters who treated the victims found all had accelerated heartbeats when they were taken from the truck in the stifling heat. The high in San Antonio had reached 101 degrees (38 Celsius) on Saturday.

“They were very hot to the touch. So these people were in this trailer without any signs of any type of water,” Hood says.

In video authorities posted online, Hood stood against a backdrop of flashing emergency vehicle lights in the pre-dawn hours as he briefed reporters. He says police and fire officials treated it as a “mass casualty situation” much like an airplane disaster.

In addition to the eight dead, Hood says, there were at least 30 others aboard the truck. Of those survivors, at least 20 people were in extremely critical or serious condition and the others had lesser injuries.

“We are very fortunate that there weren’t 38 people who were locked inside of this vehicle dead,” he says.

