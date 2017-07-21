Woman reports sexual assault near entrance of Sandy Pointe in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports that at approximately 7:20 p.m. on July 20, a woman reported that she was the victim of a sexual assault in the wooded area near the entrance of Sandy Pointe in Bluffton.

She said she was walking on a trail in the wooded area when she was approached by a male subject and sexually assaulted.

Sheriff’s Office K-9 units searched the area, but the subject was not located.

A description of the subject is not yet available, as investigators are still obtaining information from the victim.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Emergency Dispatch 911.