Woman reports sexual assault near entrance of Sandy Pointe in Bluffton

By Published: Updated:
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports that at approximately 7:20 p.m. on July 20, a woman reported that she was the victim of a sexual assault in the wooded area near the entrance of Sandy Pointe in Bluffton.
She said she was walking on a trail in the wooded area when she was approached by a male subject and sexually assaulted. 
Sheriff’s Office K-9 units searched the area, but the subject was not located. 
A description of the subject is not yet available, as investigators are still obtaining information from the victim. 
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Emergency Dispatch 911. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s