Video: 9-year-old takes over as Make-a-Wish CEO for a day

CINCINNATI, OH. (WLWT) – A 9-year-old boy took over as CEO of the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

Adrian McKinney is winning a battle with sickle cell disease. He may be small, but he is making a massive impact on the Make-a-Wish efforts.

Last summer, the organization granted a wish for Adrian, sending him and his family on an all-expenses paid trip to Hawaii.

During that process, Adrian had the opportunity to speak with Doug Kelly, CEO of Make-a-Wish OKI, and tell him about his dream of running a non-profit one day.

On Monday, his wish was granted and Adrian had the opportunity to take over as CEO for the day.

The family hopes this story continues to inspire others and share their love of giving back.

