Trump legal team looking to investigate Mueller aides

Robert Mueller
FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. A 2001 Justice Department memo warned that no nation, including the United States, was immune from the threat posed by Russian organized crime. The special counsel investigation is bringing attention to Russian efforts to meddle in democratic processes, the type of intelligence gathering that in the past has relied on hired hackers. It’s not clear how much the probe by Mueller will center on the criminal underbelly of Moscow, but he’s already picked some lawyers with experience confronting organized crime. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s legal team is evaluating potential conflicts of interest among members of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team. That’s according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

The revelation comes as Mueller’s probe into Russia’s election meddling appears likely to include some of the Trump family’s business ties.

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow tells The Associated Press Thursday that the lawyers “will consistently evaluate the issue of conflicts and raise them in the appropriate venue.”

The people with knowledge of the matter insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

