Procedures changing after deadly escape of two GA inmates

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s top corrections official says they will be making changes after security lapses allowed two inmates to escape and kill two correctional officers last month.

Corrections Commissioner Greg Dozier said Friday the changes will include trail vehicles for all inmate transports, and there will be video surveillance throughout the bus, not just in inmate compartment.

He also said transport officers will get annual refresher training, and the department will do an annual audit focusing solely on inmate transport.

Dozier said the agency took three immediate actions following the escape of Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe: using a trail vehicle for all transports; providing refresher training for all transportation officers; assigning a duty officer at all facilities to ensure compliance with transport procedures.

A report issued by Georgia corrections officials concludes there were numerous security policy violations in the lead-up to the escape from a prison bus last month.

The report released Friday says inmates were left unattended on the bus during stops, the door to the inmate compartment of the bus was not locked and restraints were not double locked. The guards also kept their guns in storage boxes rather than wearing them and weren’t wearing ballistic vests as required.

The guards also kept their guns in storage boxes rather than wearing them and weren’t wearing ballistic vests as required.

Authorities say Dubose and Rowe overpowered their correctional officers during a prison transfer on June 13 and used the correctional officers’ guns to kill them before fleeing in a carjacked vehicle. They were caught two days later in Tennessee.

Dubose and Rowe face charges including murder in the deaths of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue.