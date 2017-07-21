Photo Gallery: Community members join for 100 Member Walk for Change

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Members around the community today joined together to participate in the Frank Callen Boys & Girls 100 Member Walk for Change.

Mayor Eddie DeLoach, Alderman Van Johnson, Gator Rivers, Georgia Power employees and other community members walked to celebrate the club’s 100 years of service.

They braved the heat, and walked from The Boys & Girls Club all the way to Mother Matilda Beasley Park Pavilion, and back again.

The Franken Callen Boys & Girls Club also presented a check to Mayor DeLoach for the City to go towards gang prevention and violence in Savannah.

Boys & Girls Clubs are a safe place for children to learn and grow while having fun at the same time. In Savannah, the club was first organized in 1917 by Mr. Frank Callen, a local probation officer.