Our Hometown: Ready2Connect hosts 5th annual ‘Back2School Blowout’

The start of a new school year is right around the corner– and it can be a tough time for parents who struggle to make ends meet.

Next Tuesday, July 25, join Ready2Connect as it hosts its 5th annual Back 2 School Blowout!

Ready2CONNECT, Inc. is a Career & Empowerment Center for families facing unemployment and underemployment in Effingham and West Chatham counties

The event will take place at Effingham County High School from 4pm to 7pm and will include FREE haircuts for students, access to immunization records, Medicaid Enrollment, Free & Reduced Lunch Registration, FREE book bags-while supplies last- and much more.

For more information, call Destiny Bradshaw at 912-826-5300 ext. 116.