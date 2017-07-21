Metro officers arrest two for obstruction, gun, drug charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Downtown Precinct officers arrested two men for obstruction, gun, and drug-related charges on July 21.

Officers responded around midnight Friday to a call of shots fired in the 600 block of Cape Street.

An officer approached two male subjects in the area, and they attempted to discard a gun and drugs in their possession. The subjects then ran from the officer.

Dameon Duncan, 18, and Jahmz Ransom, 17, were quickly apprehended, and officers recovered the discarded gun and drugs.

Duncan was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, obstruction by fleeing, and criminal trespass.

Ransom was charged with obstruction and criminal trespass.