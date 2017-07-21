Metro detectives arrest four for IHOP fight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Violent Crimes detectives arrested four subjects involved in a fight that took place in the 1800 block of Victory Drive on June 26.

Officers responded to a report around 2:10 a.m. of a fight at IHOP. Shortly after officers arrived, two subjects arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the fight.

During the course of their investigation, detectives identified seven suspects: Georgesta Bostick, 23; Kelly Ford, 23; Mercedes Ford, 20; Sonja Godwin, 27; Shana Hall, 28; Jessica Mayes, 22; and Laquaria Williams, 32.

Bostick, Mercedes Ford, Godwin, and Hall have been arrested. Godwin was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Bostick, Ford, and Hall were charged with battery and party to a crime (aggravated assault).

Kelly Ford, Mayes, and Williams are still wanted for arrest. Kelly Ford and Williams will each be charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Mayes will be charged with battery and party to a crime (aggravated assault).

Anyone with information on the location of Kelly Ford, Mayes, and Williams or this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.