Meet this week’s ‘Perfect Pets’ up for adoption

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Check out this week’s Perfect Pets up for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

Take a look at this perfect pet pick duo! Mr. Harley and Roxie are a match made in heaven. They are looking for a family that can share their love between the two of them.

Mr. Harley is a distinguished 9-year-old retriever/lab mix and his partner in crime is 7-year-old Roxie. Both are very well-mannered, but love playing with each other when they aren’t snuggling up in a puppy pile that could include you in the future!

Say hello to Octopi! She’s a sweet 1-year-old kitty with a lot of love and loyalty to give.

The staff at the Humane Society tell us she recently had kittens while living outside. When she was brought to the humane society, only two of the three were found.

In order to find the last one, it was decided to work with her rescuer and put this street cat back on her beat to find her baby.

Shortly after, Octopi brought the missing kitten to the rescuer so the whole family could find their fur-ever homes.

This special senior is in need of some love. This is Tolly, a 15-year-old terrier mix.

The staff at the Humane Society say she is still young at heart and loves people and other dogs. Tolly is also house-trained and is ready for a home of any size.

If you would like to adopt Mr. Harley, Roxie, Octopi or Tolly, you can find them at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah on Sallie Mood Drive.

They are open Tuesday through Sunday. To find out more information, visit humanesocietysav.org.