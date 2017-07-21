Florida man fires up to 18 shots at AT&T trucks in driveway

HIALEAH, Fla. (WSAV) – A south Florida man faces criminal charges for firing a gun at utility vehicles parked in front of his house.

Cell phone video taken by an AT&T worker shows Jorge Jove, 64, walking around the first truck and shooting at all four tires on Wednesday.

The worker called 911 for help as he recorded Jove walking to a second truck and opening fire.

“Somebody is up in the bucket right now and they can’t come down because he’s shooting the truck,” one of the workers told 911.

Police say Jove became frustrated because the trucks were parked in front of his driveway.

Jove is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and felony vandalism.

He is now out on Bond after firing up to 18 shots at the trucks.

Jove is a retired Miami-Dade firefighter who worked with the department for 34 years.