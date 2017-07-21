Fitness Friday: ‘Stepping’ into better shape with the Savannah Stylistic Steppers

SAVANNAH, Ga.

On this Friday, you’re getting a DOUBLE dose of the fitness!

Fitness Fridays in the month of July are all about enjoying yourself while you’re exercising, and this next workout has a special place in my heart.

Savannah has certainly become my second home, but you can never take the Chicago out of the girl and I’m thrilled to introduce you to a little piece of culture from home, that can help you get in shape this summer!

It’s called stepping and it’s a slower, smoother, more mature dance genre that allows you to get your cardio in and cut a rug at the same time!

The Savannah Stylistic Steppers showed me how it’s done, while proving that exercise doesn’t always have to be high-impact. Take a look!

Click here to visit the Savannah Stylistic Steppers Facebook page.