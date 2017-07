Savannah (WSAV) – A driver lost control of their vehicle earlier today, coming just short of hitting an apartment building.

A little after noon, emergency crews responded to Westlake Apartments on the report of an overturned vehicle near one of the units.

According to authorities, no injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating the crash, but we’re told speed was a factor.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.