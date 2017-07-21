Burton Fire responds to 2nd overturned vehicle accident

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Burton Fire District responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents involving rolled over vehicles Friday.

Burton firefighters were dispatched to a report around 3:30 p.m. of a motor vehicle accident on Laurel Bay Rd and Eleanore Fine Road.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a two-vehicle accident with one overturned car.

All passengers were out of their vehicles when firefighters arrived.

Two occupants, one from each vehicle, were transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic on Laurel Bay Rd was delayed for approximately 30 minutes while emergency crews assisted the occupants and removed roadway hazards.

The first motor vehicle accident, which also involved a vehicle rollover, occurred at approximately 10 a.m. at the intersection of Parris Island Gateway and Robert Smalls Parkway.

This two-vehicle accident involved a passenger vehicle and an SUV.

The SUV rolled onto its side, although it righted itself.

No injuries were reported at the Parris Island and Robert Smalls accident, but traffic on Robert Smalls Parkway and Parris Island Gateway was delayed for over 30 minutes.

The Burton Fire District has responded to 183 motor vehicle accidents so far in 2017.