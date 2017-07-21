BREAKING NEWS: City votes unanimously to dissolve police department merger

Savannah, GA (WSAV)- In a special Savannah City Council meeting Friday morning, members voted unanimously to end the controversial police department merger with Chatham County.

This comes after the city commissioned an independent study of costs and services. The Berkshire Study found Chatham County owed the city of Savannah up to $7,000,000 for services.

The county has expressed dissatisfaction with those findings, and indicated it would not pay all those costs.

