Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s office seek’s the public’s assistance in finding a teenager last seen July 9.

16-year-old Alexis Hernandez-Rosque of Hilton Head Island was reported runaway by her family and remains missing.

She was last seen leaving a Bluffton residence on Simmonsville Road in a black Toyota sedan.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Staff Sergeant Eric Calendine at (843) 255-3427 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.