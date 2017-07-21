Agencies conclude search at aquarium, evaluate animal cruelty charges

[Source: Google Earth]

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Multiple agencies today concluded the search warrant at Roy’s Aquarium in Beaufort. Evidence and criminal charges are now being evaluated.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Beaufort County Animal Services have spent the past four days safely removing animals from the business to a temporary facility.

This will allow veterinarians to provide needed care and treatment for the fish, reptiles, birds, gerbils, hamsters, guinea pigs and other animals rescued.

Evidence collected from Roy’s Aquarium is still being evaluated, as are criminal charges for those responsible for the apparent neglect of the animals.

No charges have been made at this time.

News 3 will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

