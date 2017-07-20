Weather Wise Kids: Are Water Spouts Dangerous?

Chief Meteorologist Kris Allred By Published: Updated:

Miley, 8 years old, wants to know if water spouts are dangerous?

Well Miley, just a few days ago, many beachgoers saw an amazing sight off the coast of South Carolina.  Three water spouts!

Water spouts are fairly common this time of year.  Most the of the time, they stay over water.  But sometimes they come onshore… and they can be very dangerous.

It happened in Brazil once, and many were injured.  (see video)

Some water spouts can produce winds stronger than 100 mph.  So for this reason alone, it’s best to just stay away.

One fisherman down in the Florida Keys, however, got way too close.

The fisherman went right into a weak water spout, and it physically moved his entire boat.

So you should never navigate through a water spout or move closer to one.  To avoid a water spout, you should travel at right angles to its apparent direction of movement.

If you simply can’t avoid a water spout, take down any sail, close any hatches and if possible… stay below deck.

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s