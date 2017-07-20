Watch Live: WSAV will live-stream the OJ Simpson parole hearing online at 1 p.m.

LOVELOCK, Nev. (NBC/AP) – The Nevada Parole Board convenes at 1 p.m. to decide whether O.J. Simpson will be released from prison. Simpson is currently serving a 33-year sentence for robbing sports memorabilia dealers in 2008.

What to expect:

O.J. Simpson will plead for release from the Nevada prison where he’s spent more than eight years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

The hearing will begin at 1 p.m. and will probably last 15 minutes. The parole board will then depart to deliberate and return with their decision. We expect the hearing to last 45 minutes to one hour.

The celebrity once thrilled crowds as he ran for touchdowns and hurdled airport seats in car rental ads before he was acquitted of murder in the 1995 “trial of the century” in Los Angeles.

The now 70-year-old Simpson will ask four parole board members who sided with him once before to let him walk free in October.

It’s a likely possibility with his clean record behind bars.

Simpson is expected to say he has kept a promise to stay out of trouble, coaches in the prison gym where he works and counsels other inmates.