Update: Police ID vehicle from shooting at Chelsea Apartments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police’s detectives are investigating the shooting of Paris Robinson, 26, on July 18 in the 1900 block of Skidaway Road.

At about 5:25 p.m., officers responded to Chelsea Apartments and found Robinson suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Metro Police say the suspect vehicle has been identified as a late ’90s – early 2000s model white Ford Expedition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Investigators do not believe this to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.