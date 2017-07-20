Trump to nominate top Raytheon lobbyist for secretary of Army

By Published:
Mark Esper (CNN photo)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump is nominating Raytheon lobbyist Mark Esper to be the next secretary of the Army.

Esper has been the top lobbyist for major defense contractor Raytheon since 2010. He also has experience working in the House and Senate, at the Pentagon and at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

The White House says Esper served in the Army, including during the first Gulf War. He has also worked for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and on former presidential candidate Fred Thompson’s 2008 campaign.

The Senate must confirm Esper’s nomination. Trump’s earlier two picks for Army secretary dropped out.

Trump’s critics have raised questions about the number of lobbyists serving in his administration despite his pledge to “drain the swamp.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s