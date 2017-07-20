Subaru of Hilton Head hosts ‘Yappy Hour’ to help local animals in need

WSAV is partnering with Subaru of Hilton Head to be part of the Clear the Shelters Campaign. Wednesday, July 26, you have a chance to help local animals in need.

Jill Jauch with Subaru of Hilton Head and Caitlyn Schake with Jasper Animal Resuce Mission join the conversation with information on how you can get involved.

Donations will be collected for a number of local shelters in our area: One Love Animal Rescue, GUARD, Effingham County Shelter, Hilton Head Humane Society, Jasper Animal Rescue Mission, and the Palmetto Animal League.

Supplies needed are:

Adult dog and cat food (Prefer Pedigree)

Puppy and Kitten dry food (Prefer Pedigree)

Canned Puppy food

Clorox Bleach

Fabulousa

Dawn Dish Soap (blue)

Garbage Bags (Kitchen 13 gallon drawstring & 55 Gallon)

Dog and cat toys (kongs)

Poop Scoopers

Powdered Laundry Detergent

Rawhides & Nylabones

Office supplies & copy paper

Blankets

Beds

Crates/cat carriers

Cat litter (non-clumping)

Gift Cards (Wal-mart, Petco, Petsmart)

Collars/Leashes

Oil Dry

Laundry Soap

Bath Mats

Towels

Stick Chews for Puppies

Don’t have a pet; adopt one. Help us clear the shelters!

