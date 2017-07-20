Student scores increase on most Georgia Milestones Assessments

GEORGIA (WSAV) – Student scores for the 2017 administration of the Georgia Milestones Assessment System show increases in many subject areas, including several increases in English Language Arts and mathematics at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.

Statewide, the percentage of students achieving the Proficient Learner level and above increased or held steady on 18 of 26 End of Grade (EOG) and End of Course (EOC) assessments.

Where scores decreased, they did so by three percentage points or less, while scores that increased did so by as many as 12 percentage points.

Students who achieve the Proficient Learner designation are considered on track to being college- and career-ready.

“Our students’ performance continues to trend upward, and some of these gains are particularly encouraging,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “Seeing scores increase in areas like third-grade ELA and math, while also seeing large jumps in subjects like American Literature, affirms that we’re on the right path as we focus on foundational skills and early literacy and numeracy, both of which equip students for success in the later grades.”

Superintendent Woods says there is still work to be done but is confident progress will continue.

Students began taking Georgia Milestones assessments in 2014-15. The testing system is one comprehensive program across grades 3-12, which includes open-ended questions to better gauge students’ content mastery.

Georgia Milestones assesses student learning along four levels of achievement. These designations aim to shift the focus away from test scores alone, instead of capturing the progression of student learning.

Beginning Learners do not yet demonstrate proficiency in the knowledge and skills necessary at this grade level/course of learning, as specified in Georgia’s content standards. The students need substantial academic support to be prepared for the next grade level or course and to be on track for college and career readiness.

Developing Learners demonstrate partial proficiency in the knowledge and skills necessary at this grade level/course of learning, as specified by Georgia's content standards. The students need additional academic support to ensure success in the next grade level or course and to be on track for college and career readiness.

Proficient Learners demonstrate proficiency in the knowledge and skills necessary at this grade level/course of learning, as specified in Georgia's content standards. The students are prepared for the next grade level or course and are on track for college and career readiness.

Distinguished Learners demonstrate advanced proficiency in the knowledge and skills necessary at this grade level/course of learning, as specified in Georgia's content standards. The students are well prepared for the next grade level or course and are well prepared for college and career readiness.

The higher bar for student proficiency set by Georgia Milestones is aimed at better preparing students for college and career and providing a more realistic picture of academic progress.

Georgia law requires a comprehensive summative assessment program in grades three through 12, including End of Grade assessments in English language arts and mathematics for grades three through eight, End of Grade assessments in science and social studies for grades five and eight, and End of Course assessments in designated core subjects for grades nine through 12. Those courses

Those courses are 9th-grade Literature and Composition, American Literature and Composition, Algebra I or Coordinate Algebra, Geometry or Analytic Geometry, Biology, Physical Science, U.S. History, and Economics.

During the 2016-17 school year, fewer Georgia Milestones exams were required as a result of Senate Bill 364, which was signed into law in May 2016.