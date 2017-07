STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro Police need help identifying a suspect wanted for armed robbery. The incident took place on July 16 around 4 a.m. at Clyde’s Market at 1609 Fair Road.

Take a look at the photos below to see if this suspect looks familiar.

Anyone with information should call Call Detective Purvis at 912-764-9911 or go to http://tipsoft.com with information.