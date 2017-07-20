Savannah Jaycees host 4th annual Charity Date Auction

SAVANNAH, Ga.

When it comes to raising money for a good cause, it’s always a blast when the event is a lot of fun!

We had some special guests on The Bridge today that are doing a little bit of both.

Leadrea Mikell and Cynthia Wright of the Savannah Jaycees are hosting the 4th annual Charity Date Auction tonight at Savannah Smiles at 7:00 p.m.—and they’re hoping you come out to show your support!

There are 22 contestants, and now 23, because I will be participating as well! (Any time I can help raise money for organizations in the community, I am IN there!!!)

All of the proceeds raised tonight will go to help the following charities: Blessings in a Bookbag, The Reed House, One Love Animal Rescue, Savannah Jaycees, The Ronald McDonald House and Art Rise.

Click ‘Play’ to hear more about the event.

Click here to visit the Savannah Jaycees website.