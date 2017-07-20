Rehabilitated sea turtles released on Isle of Palms

ISLES OF PALMS, S.C. (NBC) – Two rehabilitated sea turtles were released in South Carolina Wednesday morning after being treated for injuries from fishing lines.

“Marlin” and “Chum” are the first two sea turtles to be rehabilitated and released by the Zucker Family Sea Turtle Recovery Center at the South Carolina Aquarium.

“Chum actually swallowed a treble fishing hook. That has three prongs on it and that was stuck inside of his esophagus, so it required significant surgery to remove on admission,” said Willow Melamet, Sea Turtle Care Center Manager.

Melamet says these two turtles had a faster recovery period thanks to the improved filtration system at the new facility.

To avoid injury to sea turtles with your line, the aquarium recommends using circle hooks.

If you accidentally catch a sea turtle, they recommend you call the Department of Natural Resources.

The South Carolina Aquarium says they are currently treating 18 sea turtles, and expect more will be ready for release in the next weeks.

Attributes: WCBD, NBC News