Netting falls on SC bridge trapping cars, halting evening commute

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Protective netting meant to catch debris from construction work on a South Carolina bridge fell onto the roadway, snarling the evening commute.

Local media outlets report the North Charleston Police Department said traffic in both directions on the Don N. Holt Bridge came to a halt after the netting fell during a storm on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said the netting fell on cars. There was no immediate word of any injuries.

Strong thunderstorms rumbling through the area prompted the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm warning which was set to expire at 6 p.m. Wednesday. A flood advisory was in effect until 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the N. Charleston Police:

*Approximately 10-12 vehicles were trapped under the fallen tarp;

*All occupants of vehicles were reached and rescued;

*No injuries reported as a result of the fallen tarp. One person was transported after being rescued for what appeared to be panic attack;

*The majority of those trapped were able to make contact with family members and are/were picked up;

*The Don Holt is expected to be shut down in both directions indefinitely. (SCDOT hopes to have it operational by 5 a.m.)