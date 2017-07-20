FUGITIVE FILES: Gang Member/Sex Offender on the run

Andrew Davis, reporter, WSAV By Published:
Rashmel Johnson is wanted on a variety of charges

Chatham County Sheriff’s need help finding a man who is supposed to be on the sex offender registry, but hasn’t signed on, and has a violent past.

“Mr Johnson currently has two good behavior warrants, a protective order a probation violation and now the failure to register as a sex offender,” explained Investigator Shania Gardner of the Chatham County Sheriff’s SORT team

Johnson was supposed to register as a sex offender in Chatham County, but has never shown up

Those are just the latest charges against 25 year old Rashmel Johnson.

“Mr Johnson is known for charges that range from obstruction to simple battery to battery to stalking to felony drug charges. So Mr Johnson can be a very violent person.”

Violent, on probation, and on the run.

Rashmel Johnson is 5’5″ 145 lbs with a large tattoo on the front of his neck.

Even though he’s only 25, Rashmel Johnson has a lengthy criminal history

He may be living on Brookview street, hanging out in Bacon Park or West Savannah.

Johnson is a known Bloods gang member and considered dangerous.

“The longer Mr Johnson is unaccounted for the bigger threat he’s going to be to the community because we have no idea where he is or what he’s going to do next,” says Gardner.

If you can help find Rashmel Johnson contact Chatham County sheriff’s or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers right away at (912) 234-2020.

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

