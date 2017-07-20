City terminates grant funding with the Salvation Army

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – City leaders terminated the more than $120,000 emergency solutions grant agreement between the city and Salvation Army.

The purpose of the grant was for the Homeless Prevention Services through the Salvation Army, which is designed to help those facing eviction.

A case manager worked more than 100 cases over the course of six months, but only nine people qualified meaning they only spent $14,000.

The city hoped they’d use more of the grant within that time, but since they didn’t that money will go to others who need it.

“We want to be a good community partner and so certainly if the city believes that somebody else can meet a threshold and guidelines and move it along quickly enough certainly we want that person to also be a part of that,” Major Phil Swyers, with the Salvation Army, said.

Swyers added they will continue to help families the best they can through their general fund