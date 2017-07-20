City officials to discuss police merger with county in special meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – “The city entered this current agreement in good faith and expects all to live up to their end of the bargain,” Mayor Eddie DeLoach, of the City of Savannah, said in an interview last month. “When it was said and done whoever owed who would pay. It’s time to pay.”

The clock is ticking for county leaders to make a decision on whether they’ll continue the police agreement with the city.

County officials were given a 21-day deadline to comply with the city’s requests and their time is almost up.

The deadline for the county to pay its share of police protection is at 11:59 p.m. Thursday night.

News 3 has learned from county officials that they’re still reviewing the results of a study that came up the amount it owes, which is millions of dollars.

City council is supposed to meet for a special meeting Friday morning to address the police agreement with the county.

This comes after a Metro policing study completed by Berkshire.

Last month on the 29th the city manager sent a letter to the county manager stating that the county had 21 days to comply with the police agreement.

The city wants the county to approve the evidence-based formula in the agreement; agree to pay adjusted cost services for 2016 and 2017, which is the 7 million dollars; the city wants the county to pay its share for the rest of this year; and pay the cost of services for 2018 and the years to come based on the formula.

Here’s what both parties had to say in previous interviews.

“The public wants a safer community,” Deloach said. “It needs a safer community. It deserves a safer community.”

“Half of my constituents are in the city of Savannah other half unincorporated are also I try to come up with something I think will be fair and just for everybody,” Chairman Al Scott, with Chatham County, said.

Now, the police department would like to move forward with this because they agree the seven-minute response time within a three-year time frame is needed.

News 3 will be at that meeting to find out if the city will continue with the joint agreement or not.