Chew on this: We’ve got the dish on Chef Carla and Chef Joe Randall!

In case you’re wondering what Savannah’s own Chef Joe Randall has been up to since he announced his retirement last year, take a look at this!

The ‘Dean of Southern Cuisine’ has been hanging out with a culinary queen.

No, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you.

That is Chef Carla Hall- co-host of ‘The Chew,’ and Top Chef alum.

Chef Joe and Chef Carla sat down together to enjoy an amazing breakfast and joyful discussion at the Holland House Restaurant and then on to Mrs. Wilkes’ Dining Room for lunch with Cheryl Day of Back in the Day Bakery.

Chef Carla is working on a new cookbook and is researching southern cooking, so she stopped by to talk about the food of the south and soul food.

In case you didn’t know, Chef Carla is also the consulting chef or ‘culinary ambassador’ for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.