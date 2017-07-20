BREAKING NEWS: OJ Simpson will walk free in October

LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP/NBC) – O.J. Simpson will be paroled after serving nine years in prison for a botched bid to retrieve sports memorabilia in Las Vegas.

A Nevada parole board decided Thursday that the 70-year-old former football, TV and movie star will be released in October after serving his minimum term for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Simpson responded emotionally, saying, “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Four parole commissioners in Carson City questioned Simpson by video conference. The board discussed his alleged substance abuse, the courses he has taken in prison, the numerous letters of support he has received, and his plan for parole.

Simpson’s attorney Malcolm La Vergne, daughter Arnelle Simpson, and one of the dealers involved in the robbery, Bruce Fromong, spoke at the hearing today. His sister Shirley Baker and close friend Tom Scotto were also present at the Lovelock Correctional Facility.

Throughout the hearing, Simpson reiterated one message, “I wish this would’ve never happened.”

Simpson has been held in the Lovelock Correctional Facility since he was convicted in 2008.

The conviction came 13 years to the day after he was acquitted of murder in 1995 in the deaths of his ex-wife and her friend in Los Angeles.