Arrested purse-snatcher chased down, held by bystanders until Metro police arrive

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) –  A 26-year-old man is in custody after several citizens chased down a suspected purse snatcher Tuesday evening.

Cody Wyramon was arrested on a charge of robbery by force immediately after the incident.

A woman was walking with her two juvenile children near Jefferson and W. Bryan streets about 10:45 p.m. when a man approached her from behind, grabbed her purse and knocked her to the ground. She and her two children started running after the suspect. Several people in the area heard the victim screaming her purse was stolen and joined in the chase. They collectively stopped the suspect in a gravel parking lot at Jefferson and Congress streets. One of the citizens held him until police arrived.

“We commend these citizens for going above and beyond to help assist the victim. Their actions resulted in a swift arrest and the recovery of the victim’s belongings,” said Sgt. Roger Mydell, Robbery Unit supervisor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s