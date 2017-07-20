Arrested purse-snatcher chased down, held by bystanders until Metro police arrive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – A 26-year-old man is in custody after several citizens chased down a suspected purse snatcher Tuesday evening.

Cody Wyramon was arrested on a charge of robbery by force immediately after the incident.

A woman was walking with her two juvenile children near Jefferson and W. Bryan streets about 10:45 p.m. when a man approached her from behind, grabbed her purse and knocked her to the ground. She and her two children started running after the suspect. Several people in the area heard the victim screaming her purse was stolen and joined in the chase. They collectively stopped the suspect in a gravel parking lot at Jefferson and Congress streets. One of the citizens held him until police arrived.

“We commend these citizens for going above and beyond to help assist the victim. Their actions resulted in a swift arrest and the recovery of the victim’s belongings,” said Sgt. Roger Mydell, Robbery Unit supervisor.