$2.4M grant awarded to expand Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Department of Veterans Service has been awarded a $2.4 million grant to help expand the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville.

Officials say the project will develop about 15 acres and ultimately serve 105,326 veterans and their families.

Dan Holtz, assistant commissioner for administration, health and memorials, says the expansion will include the construction of 1,520 pre-placed crypts, 320 columbarium niches, roads, landscaping, irrigation and supporting infrastructure.

GDVS Commissioner Mike Roby says offering an honorable resting place to Georgia’s veterans and their families remains important to the department.

The cemetery currently sits on 142 acres. It was last expanded in 2011.

As of June, there are 3,081 veterans, spouses, and eligible dependents buried there.