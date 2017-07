LAKELAND, Fla. (NBC) — A Florida alligator brought traffic to a stop near Tampa, and one driver caught the act on camera.

Sherese Walker captured video of the large alligator going one way, then the other, across the road in Lakeland.

The gator’s tail might be injured, but drivers were not close enough to tell for certain.

After bobbing and weaving across the road, the alligator ran for the woods and traffic resumed.